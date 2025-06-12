Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by David Wealth Management LLC

David Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 19.2% of David Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. David Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

