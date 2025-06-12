Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.20% of Omnicom Group worth $32,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.