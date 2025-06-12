Exchange Bank Has $287,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exchange Bank increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,149.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,219.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,262.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,106.59 and a 200 day moving average of $994.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

