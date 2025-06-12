Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $231.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.