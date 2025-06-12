Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.710-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.870-2.940 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $99.38 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boston Scientific stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.