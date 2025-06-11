Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 1.8% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5%

Unilever stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

