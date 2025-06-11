McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 51,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.03. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

