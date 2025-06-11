JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0077 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a 25.3% increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.006146.
JD Sports Fashion Price Performance
JD Sports Fashion stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,152. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
