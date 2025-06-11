JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0077 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a 25.3% increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.006146.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD Sports Fashion stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,152. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

