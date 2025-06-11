Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.1%
HNNAZ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $25.57.
About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026
