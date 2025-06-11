Kozak & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $268.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.77 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Brian Millham sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $1,120,391.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,312.44. This represents a 41.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.