Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after purchasing an additional 48,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 779,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.65. The company has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

