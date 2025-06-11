Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 30th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a 3.0% increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. 33,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,823. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.51 million. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.49%.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
