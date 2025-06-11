Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $430.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $350.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.96.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $385.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,913. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.89 and a 200 day moving average of $277.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

