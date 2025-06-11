SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 2.4% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,094,000 after buying an additional 411,579 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,510,000 after buying an additional 253,320 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after buying an additional 222,755 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,900,000 after buying an additional 145,050 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $429.61 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

