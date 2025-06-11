Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Sells $174,980.00 in Stock

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sheldon Saidakovsky sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $174,980.00.

Propel Stock Performance

TSE PRL traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. Propel Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $43.36.

Propel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Propel from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

