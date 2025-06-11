Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Increased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Tassel Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,609,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

