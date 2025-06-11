Best Defense Stocks Worth Watching – June 10th

GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Rocket Lab USA are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and supply military equipment, weapons systems and related services for governments and defense agencies. Because their revenues depend largely on government defense budgets—which tend to remain stable even in economic downturns—these stocks are often viewed as relatively defensive or lower-volatility investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $9.00 on Tuesday, hitting $242.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,543. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $257.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.83. The company has a market capitalization of $258.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.20. 3,756,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,218,978. The company has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.53.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. 16,726,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,861,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

