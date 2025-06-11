Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Reduced by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $244.63 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 199.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

