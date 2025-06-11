Founders Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,422 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.5% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

