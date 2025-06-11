Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

