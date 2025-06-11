iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

