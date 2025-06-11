Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $3,127,077.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,807.49. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $370.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.52. The stock has a market cap of $684.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $371.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

