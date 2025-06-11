Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.01. The company has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.