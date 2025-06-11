Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $424.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.21. The firm has a market cap of $420.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

