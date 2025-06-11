InTrack Investment Management Inc Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

