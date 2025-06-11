Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,538 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 94,112 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.