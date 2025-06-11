Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 33,700 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 934,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $20,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

