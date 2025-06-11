Transform Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 79,562 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 79,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

