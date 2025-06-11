SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Visionary Horizons LLC

Visionary Horizons LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 29,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 155,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0%

GLD opened at $306.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.41 and a 200-day moving average of $273.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $212.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

