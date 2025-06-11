McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of CVX opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average is $149.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

