Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading 4.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $119.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Insmed traded as high as $93.82 and last traded at $95.02. 1,501,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,120,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.93.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INSM. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.
Get Our Latest Research Report on INSM
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Insmed
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Insmed Trading Up 4.6%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.80.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The business had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Amazon Is on Track to Hit a Critical Level: Watch Out
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- RKLB Breakout Fails Near Highs: Should Investors Be Concerned?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Stock: Why These 2 Downgrades Are Actually a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.