CX Institutional Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Stock Down 1.7%

RTX opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $141.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $185.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

