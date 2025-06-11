Strategic Equity Management Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Equity Management cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the quarter. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.53. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.