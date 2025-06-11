iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $563.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.06. The company has a market capitalization of $595.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

