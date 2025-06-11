Skyline Advisors Inc. Buys 5,407 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 461,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,365,000 after buying an additional 112,485 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,879,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
