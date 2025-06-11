Skyline Advisors Inc. Buys 5,407 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 461,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,365,000 after buying an additional 112,485 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,879,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.