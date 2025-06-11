Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 775,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 933,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,608,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.87 and a 1 year high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

