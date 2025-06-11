American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5%

American Electric Power stock opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.93 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,116.12. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

