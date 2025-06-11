Visionary Horizons LLC Sells 409 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Visionary Horizons LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Target by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Target stock opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

