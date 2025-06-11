Investors Buy Large Volume of Xunlei Call Options (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,765 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 281% compared to the average daily volume of 1,252 call options.

Xunlei Stock Down 13.5%

XNET traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 4,452,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,665. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $346.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $88.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 21.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xunlei by 9,106.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

