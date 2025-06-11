Investors Buy Large Volume of Xunlei Call Options (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,765 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 281% compared to the average daily volume of 1,252 call options.
Xunlei Stock Down 13.5%
XNET traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 4,452,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,665. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $346.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $88.45 million for the quarter.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
