USA Financial Formulas Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 800.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.3% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $589.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $549.42 and a 200-day moving average of $542.89. The company has a market capitalization of $537.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $591.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.