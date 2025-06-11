Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,562 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 223,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 50,490 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 183,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5%

KMI opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

