Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after buying an additional 848,370 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

