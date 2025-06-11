T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $236.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $269.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.18 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

