Chris Bulman Inc Buys 47,893 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chris Bulman Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Chris Bulman Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

SCHD stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

