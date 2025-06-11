iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11,329.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478,127 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,404,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $606.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $595.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $563.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.