Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,343 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $370.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $371.44. The company has a market cap of $684.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.52.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $3,127,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,807.49. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $58,645,479. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

