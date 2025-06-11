The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to $78.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCJ. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Glj Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.06 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

