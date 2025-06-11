International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Decreased by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 4.3% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:IBM opened at $276.17 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.81 and a fifty-two week high of $277.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

