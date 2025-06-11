Fiduciary Advisors Inc. Buys 1,153 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

