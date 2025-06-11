Fitness Stocks To Watch Now – June 10th

Apple, Lululemon Athletica, PDD, Celsius, and Winmark are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around health and exercise, including gym chains, exercise-equipment manufacturers, and fitness-tech firms. Investors buy these equities to tap into the growing consumer demand for wellness services, wearables, and home‐workout solutions. Their performance often hinges on trends in health spending, new product rollouts, and membership or subscription growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.57. 40,042,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,201,518. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,320,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,509. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.84.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $102.38. 4,618,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $155.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,144,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,642. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Winmark (WINA)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

WINA traded up $11.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.30. 574,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,411. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.61. Winmark has a 12-month low of $295.79 and a 12-month high of $437.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.19.

